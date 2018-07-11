Tsipras: Continued incarceration of 2 Greek servicemen in Turkey a 'sore' for all of NATO

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras used caustic language on Wednesday to vilify the continued incarceration of two Greek servicemen in neighboring Turkey, nearly four months after the men allegedly strayed into Turkish territory along a poorly demarcated point on the frontier between the two countries.

“The unprecedented fact that two soldiers from a NATO country are being held by another NATO is an open sore for all of NATO,” Tsirpas said in Brussels during an alliance summit.

Continuing, he called on Ankara to immediately return the two servicemen.

Tsipras also didn’t mince his words in referring to what he called “Turkish provocations”, emphasizing that this is also a permanent sore for the Alliance, namely, “the fact that a neighbor of ours insists on violating international law in the region, and attempts to exclude the Aegean from operational planning, to the detriment of our collective capabilities."