The Public Debt Management Agency on Wednesday announced that during an auction of 625 million euros of 13-week T-Bills conducted the same day, total bids reached 962 million euros, with the amount finally accepted being 812.5 million euros.

Moreover, primary dealers can additionally submit non-competitive bids up to 30 percent of the amount initially auctioned, until July 12, 2018 (12 p.m Athens time).