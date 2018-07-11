HFSF on NBG selection process for new CEO

Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) on Wednesday issued a press release stating that it is closely monitoring an ongoing selection process for National Bank of Greece's new CEO, in accordance to its legally defined institutional role.

HFSF said it expects by a NBG nomination committee to follow a clear description of the process and activities. Also, based upon this information, the governing bodies of the HFSF will scrutinize the process and provide advice to the director of the board of the bank.

HFSF was founded in July 2010 under law 3864/2010 as a private legal entity it does not belong to the public sector and has administrative and financial autonomy.