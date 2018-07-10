Zaev estimates fYRoM 'name agreement' to come before Greek Parliament after Jan. 15, 2019

A bilateral agreement resolving the long-standing "name issue" will reportedly be tabled in Greece's Parliament for ratification after Jan. 15, 2019, as the constitutional revision in the neighboring former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) is expected to be concluded in the first half of the same month.

The forecast comes after the prime minister of the neighboring country, Zoran Zaev, on Tuesday said it will take 90 to 110 days after a referendum - if successful - to amend that country's constitution.

Given that a referendum in fYRoM will probably take place in late September or early October 2018, Zaev pointed to the period after Jan. 15, 2018 for Greece's turn to ratify the agreement.