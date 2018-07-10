ΕΥ: New FDIs in Greece for 2017 at 24, creating nearly 2K job spots

EY's European attractiveness survey this week calculated the number of new direct foreign investments (DFIs) in Greece at 24 in 2017, up from 13 the previous year, a development that generated nearly 2,000 new job spots in the country.

The biggest share of DFIs - or foreign direct investments - hailed from the United States; three from the UK; and two from the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and Denmark. The sector that attracted the most DFIs is agri-industry (seven); followed by professional services (four); logistics and transport (three) and digital technology (three).

EY Greece Managing Partner Panos Papazoglou, in commenting on the survey, noted that the increase in direct investment in Greece for 2017 is a positive development, and more-or-less echoed the language used recently by Greece's European partners.

"After the completion of the support programs and an exit from the era of uncertainty, our country now has the opportunity to position itself in a more positive position among the more attractive investment destinations in Europe, under the condition that it remains committed to structural reforms, and creates a truly investment-friendly environment."