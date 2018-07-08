Berlin: Agreement with Athens over refugees' return by end of the month

Germany's defense minister over the weekend estimated that it was only a "matter of time" before an agreement between Berlin and Athens to return certain categories of refugees from Germany to Greece, a statement that coincides with a threat by the outspoken internal minister to push back third country nationals if bilateral deals are not achieved.

In comments to the Funke group of newspapers, Minister Ursula von der Leyen put the signing of a bilateral agreement with Athens at the end of the month.

She also expressed a view that such an agreement could prove to be a model for similar deals with other EU countries. "Italy also wants decisions at the European level on the refugee crisis. Because the Italians want, in exchange, for us to help them. Solidarity remains significant for all, regardless of who governs in Rome."

On his part, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer again warned that German police would prevent refugees and third country nationals from illegally crossing into the country's territory if bilateral agreements were not achieved for the return of the latter to the EU countries from where they entered the Union.