Bakoyannis defends decision to attend Erdogan swearing-in ceremony

Former Greek foreign minister Dora Bakoyannis will be among the international dignitaries scheduled to attend a swearing-in ceremony for re-elected Turkish President Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, a decision that generated its share of criticism in Greece over the weekend.

Bakoyannis, the sister of current main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, took to Twitter to justify her decision, saying that "when our two Greek servicemen are unjustly held in a Turkish prison, maintaining open channels of communication with Turkish leadership is an act of sincerity and responsibility."

The prominent center-right lawmaker and long-time minister was invited to the ceremony by the Turkish presidential office.

EU Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos is also due to attend the ceremony.