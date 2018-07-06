Reports: Capital shipping entering LNG sector; HHI eyed for building of new tankers

By A. Tsimplakis

The Capital shipping group, headed by Vangelis Marinakis, is reportedly ready to enter the LNG sector, with the former reportedly having conveyed the group's intentions to the world's biggest shipyard, Hyundai Heavy Industries.

According to reports collected by "N", Capital is interested in building up to 10 new LNG carriers, an outlay nearing two billion USD.

The Greece-based shipping group was reportedly in contacts with another Korean shipbuilder over the past year, although HHI appears to be the preferred choice for Capital's planned foray into the LNG sector via a massive investment.

Initial reports point to an agreement that foresees the building of four LNG carriers of between 170,000 and 180,000 cbm, with delivery between 2020 and 2021. An option of another "3+3" tankers is cited, with the average price tag per vessel calculated at 184 million USD.