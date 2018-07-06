Bobolas camp unveils 'road map' for Ellaktor group's future course

Construction, participation in concession projects and the environment are the sectors where Athens-based multinational holding company Ellaktor should remain focused on, the group’s CEO, Leonidas Bobolas, emphasized in a presentation issued by the ASE-listed company and ahead of a crucial shareholders’ general assembly on July 25.

Bobolas again tabled his proposals for a restructuring of the group amid a brewing fight for Ellaktor’s control between the Bobolas family, on the one hand, and the Kallitsantsis brothers, on the other. Both “camps” hold large chunks of shares in the company.

Bobolas, the son of well-known Greek construction and media magnate Giorgos Bobolas, said Ellaktor retains a dominant position in the regional construction sector and is a market leader in terms of concessions for projects – roadways, parking complexes, waste management, recycling etc.

He also pointed to proposed concession projects totaling more than seven billion euros, some of which are lined with urban waste and refuse, that the company can win.

At the same time, Bobolas said his side’s proposed restructuring is based on a reduction of the group’s debt load, a gradual restoration of shareholders’ dividends and share buybacks, as well as preparation for future investments.