Copelouzos group partnership with China Energy Investment for PPC lignite-fuelled power production

Friday, 06 July 2018 12:06
UPD:12:08
SHUTTERSTOCK
A- A A+

By K. Deligiannis

kdel@naftemporiki.gr

The Copelouzos group on Thursday announced a partnership deal with Chinese multinational  China Energy Investment Corp. to vie for the Public Power Corp.'s up-for-sale lignite-fired production.

The prominent privatization of a portion of Greece's dominant power utility affects production units and affiliated lignite mines, at both the Megalopoli and Meliti sites, in southern and northern Greece, respectively.

The partnership deal, signed in Athens by group founder and president Dimitris Copelouzos, is billed as being accompanied by up to three billion euros in energy-related investments in Greece.

 

 

 

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών