Copelouzos group partnership with China Energy Investment for PPC lignite-fuelled power production

By K. Deligiannis

kdel@naftemporiki.gr

The Copelouzos group on Thursday announced a partnership deal with Chinese multinational China Energy Investment Corp. to vie for the Public Power Corp.'s up-for-sale lignite-fired production.

The prominent privatization of a portion of Greece's dominant power utility affects production units and affiliated lignite mines, at both the Megalopoli and Meliti sites, in southern and northern Greece, respectively.

The partnership deal, signed in Athens by group founder and president Dimitris Copelouzos, is billed as being accompanied by up to three billion euros in energy-related investments in Greece.