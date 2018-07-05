State arrears to private sector at 2.974 bln€ in May 2018, down 390 mln€ euros from previous month

The state's arrears to the private sector - including outstanding tax refunds to taxpayers - reached 2.974 billion euros at the end of May, down 390 million euros (3.364 billion euros) in the preceding month, April 2018.

According to finance ministry data released on Thursday, pension funds still owe the biggest portion of the arrears "pie", 1.079 billion euros in May, followed by state hospitals, 495 million euros (down from 574 million euros) and local government entities, 308 million (down from 316 million euros).