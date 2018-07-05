Greek FinMin: Eurogroup decision 'opens path' for Greek debt for at least 15 years

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos played up the benefits for Greece from last month's Eurogroup decision to extend medium-term debt relief to the country, emphasizing in Parliament that the deal "opens the path for the debt (issue) for at least 15 years, and the country's exit from the markets."

Tsakalotos, a MP of the radical leftist SYRIZA party, also charged that the center-right main opposition party leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, was employing a "divisive speech" and fails to recognize all that the government has achieved.