A majority of Parliament deputies in the neighboring former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) on Thursday again approved a bilateral agreement with Greece to resolve the long-standing "name issue", with 69 votes in favor and one abstention. Opposition VMRO-DPMNE boycotted proceedings, as the party is sternly against the agreement.

This vote was the second approval, coming after the country's president also refused to sign the pact, known as the "Prespes Agreement".