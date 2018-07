Tourists arriving by car or coach in Greece in 2017 significantly increased in 2017, a SETE Intelligence study noted this week.

Specifically, the number of travelers that arrived by vehicle to the country last year reached 8.3 million, just more than 30 percent of the total tourism arrivals - excluding cruise ships.

Tourist arrivals by car or coach were mainly from Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Albania, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) and Poland.