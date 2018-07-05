Third Turkish officer granted political asylum in Greece

Thursday, 05 July 2018
A third Turkish military officer that fled to Greece in the wake of an unsuccessful July 2016 coup in the neighboring country was granted political asylum, with a relevant decision handed down by appeals council on Thursday.

A total of eight Turkish army officers and NCOs reached Greece aboard a military helicopter. Having been freed from pre-trial and then administrative detention, the eight are being hosted in a secret location and under 24-hour protection.

Turkish authorities have maintained that the eight were involved in the coup, with Ankara repeatedly demanding their extradition.

