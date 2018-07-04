BMS United expands physical supply chain in Turkey

ΒMS United on Wednesday announced an exclusive deal with Turkey’s Port of Canakkale that expands the former's presence as a physical supplier in the neighboring country.

BMS United, a leading bunker trader in the Mediterranean basin, will begin offering yet another supply option in one of the world's busiest sea lanes - Bosporus, Sea of Marmara and Dardanelles - namely, fuel oil and LSMGO 0.1 percent. BMS said it will use barges or trucks at multiple locations for a one-stop solution.

"To carry on our steady and controlled growth, we intend to significantly add more focus on two critical areas: talent development and geographical expansion. It goes without saying that success in the latter depends on success in the former," BMS United executive group director Lars Nielsen said.

BMS United currently offers bunker deliveries in various ports and anchorages in and near the specific sea lane: Çanakkale, Dardanelles Strait - Bozcaada Anchorage, İzmir, Nemrut Bay, Aliağa, Akçansa, Dikili, Bandırma, Karabiga, İÇDAŞ, Şevketiye & Güllük.