21 fines imposed on collection agencies in first half of 2018

A development ministry-affiliated commerce and consumer protection general secretariat imposed 21 fines - totalling 160,500 euros - against collection agencies in Greece in just the first half of 2018, it was announced on Tuesday.

The violations were mainly related to the frequency of calls made, misleading information, deviating from creditors' instructions - such as calling numbers not provided by contracting parties - calling one's place of work, requesting payment of arrears of less than 10 days and commencing communication without identifying the person on the other line.