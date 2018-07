Ministry releases list of banks, investment funds whose reps met with Alt. FinMin in London last month

The finance ministry on Wednesday provided a list of banks and investment funds whose representatives met late last week with Greek Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Chouliarakis in London, within the framework of an official visit to the British capital by the Greek prime minister.

The detailed list includes:

Bank of America – Merrill Lynch

BlackRock Investment Management Ltd

J.P. Morgan

Morgan Stanley

VR Capital Group

Algebris UK Limited

Amber Capital UK LLP

ARG Asset Management LLP

BA Pension Investment Management Ltd

Contrarian Capital London LLP

Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP

Emso Asset Management Limited

Farallon Capital Europe LLP

Finisterre Capital LLP

FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited

Jupiter Asset Management Limited

LMR Partners LLP

Marshall Wace LLP

Monarch Alternative Capital (Europe) Ltd

Observatory Capital Management LLP

Oceanwood Capital Management LLP

Polygon Global Partners LLP

Schroder Investment Management Ltd

Unigestion (UK) Ltd

Vedra Partners