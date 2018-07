The number of third country asylum seekers (Mideast war refugees and would-be migrants) on Greece's eastern Aegean islands hosted in shelters and "hotspots" numbered 17,771 as of July 3, 2018.

A relevant coordination agency said 9,472 people are on Lesvos; 3,887 on Samos; 2,054 on Hios and 1,199 on Kos.