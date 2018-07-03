DM continues to walk a political 'tightrope' over Prespes agreement; Mitsotakis to PM: set an election date

Embattled Defense Minister Panos Kammenos on Tuesday again referred to the Prespes agreement between Athens and Skopje to resolve the fYRoM "name issue", calling it a "bad deal" and saying its ratification by the people can come only through elections or a referendum.

Kammenos, the founder and president of a small right-wing party propping up the current Tsipras coalition government, has seen poll results for his Independent Greeks (AN.EL) plummet to well below 3 percent, one MP recently expelled after falling to "toe the party line" over continued support of the mostly hard left government, and another MP resign from the party, along with numerous cadres.

"I assume the commitment, as president of AN.EL, which is a party in the coalition, that this agreement will not come up for ratification (in Parliament) without the Greek people's approval," he said, a day after failing to attend a Cabinet meeting, instead staying in his nearby Parliament office and then departing the chamber.

Although Kammenos has seen approval ratings for himself and his small populist party evaporate, he and his remaining MPs have pledged to resign from the Cabinet but to continue to support the Tsipras government, even if the Prespes agreement comes up for a vote. The latest "political drama" in Athens comes roughly a year before regular general elections are due to take place.

The controversial defense minister is also set to represent Greece at a NATO summit this month where the issue of inviting the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) - or "Republic of North Macedonia", if the agreement goes through - will be discussed.

In response to Kammenos' latest statements, main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis again called on the prime minister to set an election date.

"...today's (Tuesday) pitiful appearance by the co-leader (in the government), Mr. Kammenos, fully vindicated me. The only thing left for Mr. Tsipras is to set a date for elections," Mitsotakis Tweeted.