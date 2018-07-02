Algean Property: Eight out of 10 top Med destinations in terms of holiday lease prices in Greece

By A. Tsimplakis

Prices of luxury residences and villas in Greece's top tourism destinations continue to skyrocket, even as the rest of the country endures the effects of a burst property "bubble".

Rising tourism arrivals, and an uptick in tourism revenues, on an annual basis, have significantly affected demand for high-end properties, with lease prices continually rising, according to the annual report by Algean Property.

Accoridng to results of the report, and published by "N" on Monday, Mykonos, Santorini and Paros are the top of the list, posting the biggest increases in rents for luxury properties throughout the Mediterranean. Algean, in fact, reported that eight out of 10 destinations on its relevant list are in Greece.