US ambassador praises Greek-Bulgarian agreement boosting natgas sector cooperation

Monday, 02 July 2018 19:04
UPD:19:06
INTIME NEWS/ΚΑΠΑΝΤΑΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ
A- A A+

US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt on Monday praised a bilateral agreement by Greece and Bulgaria covering natural gas pipelines and supply between the two SE Europe neighbors and EU partners.

"An important and welcome development as we seek to enhance diversity of supply and routes in the European gas market. Also complements the planned Alexandroupoli floating LNG storage and regasification unit," was the "Tweet" posted by Pyatt on his personal Twitter account.
The agreement, signed in Sofia, foresees cooperation between the consortium building the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (ICGB) and TAP pipelines, a MoC between the Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) company and the European Investment Bank (EIB), cooperation between ICGB and Greece's natgas transmission system operator (DES.FA) and  the connection of the IGB pipeline with the national grid in Greece.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών