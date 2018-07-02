US ambassador praises Greek-Bulgarian agreement boosting natgas sector cooperation

US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt on Monday praised a bilateral agreement by Greece and Bulgaria covering natural gas pipelines and supply between the two SE Europe neighbors and EU partners.

"An important and welcome development as we seek to enhance diversity of supply and routes in the European gas market. Also complements the planned Alexandroupoli floating LNG storage and regasification unit," was the "Tweet" posted by Pyatt on his personal Twitter account.

The agreement, signed in Sofia, foresees cooperation between the consortium building the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (ICGB) and TAP pipelines, a MoC between the Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) company and the European Investment Bank (EIB), cooperation between ICGB and Greece's natgas transmission system operator (DES.FA) and the connection of the IGB pipeline with the national grid in Greece.