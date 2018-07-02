IOBE: Econ sentiment in Greece drops in June 2018 for first time in 5 months

Economic sentiment in Greece fell in June 2018, the first time in five months, according to the Athens-based Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE), with the relevant index reaching 102.5 points, down from 104.2 points in May and 103.6 points in April.

The decline was attributed to a worsening of individual indexes measuring business expectations in the retail sector and construction, while consumer confidence also slipped in June - a month when Euro-area finance minister signed off on long-expected debt relief measures for the thrice bailed out Greece.

Lower consumption by Greek households caused the slide in the retail sector, with the former attributed to squeezed disposal incomes in the country from surging direct and indirect taxes in 2018.