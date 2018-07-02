Ex-minister Tsohatzopoulos to be released from prison due to health reasons

Disgraced former defense minister Akis Tsohatzopoulos is being released from prison due to health reasons, following a relevant decision by a five-justice appellate court in Athens.

The court accepted a motion to suspend the former PASOK party minister's sentence due to serious health reasons.

Tsohatzopoulos' convictions and 19-year sentence on money laundering charges, stemming from the purchase by Greece of German-designed submarines and a Russian anti-aircraft system in the 1990s, was upheld last October, with an appeals court merely shaving off a year off the first instance sentence.