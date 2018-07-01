Potami leader reportedly calls for break from party alliance

Sunday, 01 July 2018 16:00
The leader of the small centrist Potami party on Sunday reportedly recommended to its elected officials and cadres that the party withdraw from a new grouping mostly established around the once dominant socialist PASOK party. 

The conference, held at the Athens Concert Hall, was held behind closed doors. 

Based on press leaks, Potami founder and leader Stavros Theodorakis, a prominent television journalist, said the initial prospect was to expand political forces within the Kinima Allaghis party, although the time has come for a separation.

