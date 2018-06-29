Greece to auction 26-week T-bills next Wed.

Greece Public Debt Management Organization on Friday announced that the Greek state will auction off 1.250 billion euros worth of 26-week T-Bills next Wednesday (July 4, 2018), in book entry form, and with a maturity of Jan. 4, 2019.

The settlement date is July 6, 2018.

According to the organization, the during the auction non-competitive bids can be submitted up to 30 percent of the auction amount. Additionally, primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids up to another 30 percent of the auctioned amount, until July 5, 2018.

No commission will be paid for the T-Bills auctioned.