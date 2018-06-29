Greece to auction 26-week T-bills next Wed.

Friday, 29 June 2018 13:57
UPD:13:59
A- A A+

Greece Public Debt Management Organization on Friday announced that the Greek state will auction off 1.250 billion euros worth of 26-week T-Bills next Wednesday (July 4, 2018), in book entry form, and with a maturity of Jan. 4, 2019.

 The settlement date is July 6, 2018.

According to the organization, the during the auction non-competitive bids can be submitted up to 30 percent of the auction amount. Additionally, primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids up to another 30 percent of the auctioned amount, until July 5, 2018.

No commission will be paid for the T-Bills auctioned.

 

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών