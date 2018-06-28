Ellaktor: 5.2-% stake reportedly sold to Kallitsantsis side

Thursday, 28 June 2018 23:00
UPD:23:02
By T. Igoumenidi
 tigoum@naftemporiki.gr

A 5.2-percent stake in the multinational Ellaktor construction group was reportedly transferred on Thursday to the Kallitsantsis brothers through a stock exchange transaction, with the stake sold by the Amber Capital investment fund.

If the transaction is confirmed, then the Kallitsantsis side will control 22.7 percent of the construction company, with Leonidas Bobolas and Dimitris Koutras controlling 22.4 percent.

The 5.2-percent state (roughly 9.3 million shares) changed hands for 2.15 euros per share, and with a price tag of 19.99 million euros.

The Kallitsantsis side up until a few days ago held 11.8 percent of  Ellaktor.

