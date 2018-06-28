T+L: A hidden Greek paradise on Milos

T+L magazine is the latest high-end travel magazine to feature a decidedly "off-the-beaten-track" Aegean destination for the ongoing summer season, referring to a "secret Greek paradise".

The location in this case is the Papafrangas beach and its adjacent coves and sea caves on the stunning Cyclades island of Milos - from where the renowned Venus Di Milo statue was found.

The site is close to the Phylakopi archaeological site, a significant Bronze Era settlement in the Aegean, which during the Middle Ages was also a pirates stronghold.

T+L focuses especially on the volcanic soil of Milos, the reason for the spectacular rock formations on the island and the hidden "pool-like" beaches.