Greece-based online travel group Tripsta struggling; Aegean says its exposure to company limited

Two online travel agents (ΟΤΑ) based in Greece, Airtickets και Travelplanet24, both belonging to the Tripsta group, are apparently facing significant liquidity problems in the middle of the ongoing summer season.

According to reports, Tripsta apparently owes IATA 75 million euros, with market analysts pointing to 80 to 85 percent of the sales coming overseas.

Reports coming from the company's workforce, which reaches 180 employees, refer to notification that their work contracts will be terminated, in tandem with the payment of legal severance pay.

Nevertheless, market analysts said consumers that have purchases air tickets via the platforms do not face any problems, assuming credit card transactions took place.

The negative development comes after another major such online operator in the Greek market, airfasttickets, ended operations in June 2014.

In a subsequent statement, Aegean, the biggest air carrier in Greece, said its total exposure to the specific group was limited, not exceeding 400,000 euros.