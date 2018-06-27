Goldair-ÖBB joint venture begins rail freight routes in Greece

Wednesday, 27 June 2018 23:41
UPD:28/06/2018 00:16
Rail Cargo Logistics Goldair carried out its first freight route on Wednesday, beginning from the Sindos industrial district of Thessaloniki.

The development comes after three and a half years of clearing bureaucratic "hurdles" and preparations by the RCLG-joint venture between Greece-based Goldair and the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB), which was established in 2014.

A relevant ceremony was scheduled to commemorate RCLG's first freight route, in the presence of Austrian ambassador to Greece Andrea Ikic-Böhm.

