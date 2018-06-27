Goldair-ÖBB joint venture begins rail freight routes in Greece

Rail Cargo Logistics Goldair carried out its first freight route on Wednesday, beginning from the Sindos industrial district of Thessaloniki.

The development comes after three and a half years of clearing bureaucratic "hurdles" and preparations by the RCLG-joint venture between Greece-based Goldair and the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB), which was established in 2014.

A relevant ceremony was scheduled to commemorate RCLG's first freight route, in the presence of Austrian ambassador to Greece Andrea Ikic-Böhm.