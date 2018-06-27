Flydubai inaugurates route linking Dubai with Thessaloniki

Commercial ties between Greece and the UAE are continuing to rise, as more than 170 Greek companies are now registered with Dubai's chamber of commerce, whereas bilateral trade - excluding oil products - reached 212 million USD in the first nine months of 2017, an increase of 10 percent over the same period in 2016.

According to Jeyhun Efendi, the senior vice president of commercial operations & e-commerce at Flydubai, who spoke at a press conference on Tuesday in Thessaloniki on the occasion of the inauguration of a route connecting Dubai with the northern Greece city, the air link will further boost trade and tourism ties between the two countries.