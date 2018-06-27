Tsipras to Bloomberg: End of bailout means govt will decide on how to meet fiscal targets

Greece will meet its commitments to creditors, but will from now on determine how its meets agreed to fiscal targets, Greek Prime MInister Alexis Tsipras told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Moreover, the one-time maverick leftist political leader, who swept into power in January 2015 on a wave of anti-bailout and anti-austerity rhetoric, promised that the country would not return to old habits and spending of previous years, which he said led to the economic crisis.

Moreover, he said that with the end of the ongoing bailout (August 2018), responsibility for meeting the fiscal targets affects his government and “any other elected government”.

He also appeared optimistic that international investors will positively view Athens’ call for investments.