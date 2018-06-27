Flooding again hits Mandra district, months after deadly rainstorm

A heavy rainstorm on Tuesday again caused flooding and damages in the Mandra township, an industrial district west of Athens, the same location where 23 people died last November during an unprecedented natural disaster in the country.

Muddy floodwaters again damaged residences and businesses in the town, while the old Athens-Thebes and old Athens-Corinth roadways remained closed.

The flooding again generated shrill criticism of the prefectural government in Attica prefecture (the greater Athens-Piraeus area), as the opposition charged that the leftist SYRIZA-run local government failed to implement anti-flooding works since the November 2017 disaster.