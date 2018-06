A giant wels catfish (Silurus glanis) weighing ...84 kilos was pulled in by two fishermen in a northern Greece lake this week.

The pair, Nikos Kourtidis and Haris Boudios, president and secretary of the area's fishermen's association, are credited with catching the 2.3-meter fish from Lake Polyfytos, in Kozani Prefecture.

In press statements, Kourtidis said similar fresh water "Leviathans" are found in the same large and artificial lake, but are difficult to catch.