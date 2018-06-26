May-Tsipras meeting in London

Tuesday, 26 June 2018 22:52
UPD:22:52
INTIME NEWS/ΛΕΓΑΚΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ
A- A A+

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras referred to a very "substantive discussion" with his British counterpart Theresa May on Tuesday, adding that his official visit to the UK comes amid a time of "excellent momentum" for Greece following last Friday's Eurogroup decision.

According to Tsipras, he discussed bilateral issues with May, as well as attracting British investment to the country, along with other crucial matters, such as the refugee/migrant crisis, Greek-Turkish relations and the Cyprus problem.

