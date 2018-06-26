Another MP from small right-wing junior coalition partner resigns from party

Another MP fled the leftist-rightist Greek government coalition on Wednesday, as a deputy from the small right-wing Independent Greeks’ (AN.EL) party, elected in Thessaloniki, announced his departure from the latter.

By all accounts, 152 to 153 MPs (out of a total of 300) in Parliament continue to back the Tsipras government.

MP Giorgos Lazaridis announced his resignation from AN.EL’s Parliament group due to his opposition to a recent agreement between Athens and Skopje over the fYRoM “name issue”.

In a subsequent reaction, the AN.EL party angrily called for Lazaridis to turn his resign from Parliament in order to turn over the seat.

