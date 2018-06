Greek multinational Margetis Maritime Consulting this week announced the opening of an office in the major Indian port-city of Mumbai. with Capt. Vishwanath Mayekar and Capt. Mandar Sherlekar, both master mariners, heading up the office.

The company said all of the attending surveyors affiliated with the office will be Indian nationals, all with extensive sea-going experience and several years of on-shore managerial positions, such as superintendent engineers, surveyors and managerial duties.