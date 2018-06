The Greek state posted a primary budget surplus of 1.525 billion euros in the Jan-May period, over-exceeding a surplus target of 180 million euros. The figure failed to equal a primary surplus of 1.84 billion euros posted during the same period last year.

Net budget revenues reached to 18.422 billion euros, up 4.7 percent from the target; regular budget net revenue reached 17.3 billion euros, up 2.2 percent from the target.