CHP challenger İnce preferred by majority of nearly 1,000 Turkish citizens who voted from Greece

Most Turkish citizens that voted from Greece in Sunday's general election in neighboring Turkey preferred CHP challenger Muharrem İnce, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - who easily won the snap election - came in a distant second.

Specifically, 964 Turkish citizens voted in Greece for the neighboring country's president, and 963 voted for Turkey's assembly.

Ballot boxes were set up in Turkish consulates in Greece.

İnce picked up 55.86 percent of the vote, while Erdogan came in second with 22.7 percent. Imprisoned HDP leader Selahattin Demirtaş was preferred by 16.25 percent of those who voted in the presidential election.

Ruling AKP fell to third place in terms of the assembly, with CHP first (36.32 percent), the leftist and pro-Kurdish HDP second (33.89 percent) and AKP with 18 percent.