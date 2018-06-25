Businesses will be able to declare employees on overtime with SMS as of July 1

By S. Papapetros

Businesses and employers will be able to declare overtime or extra work for their staff via a simple SMS to a labor ministry platform as of July 1, under the condition that they've registered the cell phone number from which the message is sent.

The latest technological innovation by the Greek ministry - groundbreaking by Greece's sluggish public administration standards - also aims to provide inspectors of the ministry's affiliated Labour Inspectorate an updated picture of who is working overtime at a business at a any given time.

In a related development, the ceiling for weekly overtime employment in Greece's industrial and manufacturing sectors, at least for the second half of 2018, was set at 30 hours via a decision by the relevant labor minister.