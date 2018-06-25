UK minister downplays effect of ‘Brexit’ on maritime sector; refers to opportunity to boost global trade

Britain’s minister in the department of transport, the portfolio that includes shipping and maritime issues, told “Naftemporiki” this month painted Brexit as an “opportunity” to negotiate bilateral trade deals outside the EU framework and work for global free trade.

Nus Ghani, who is also a government whip in the British Parliament, also downplayed fears that London’s status as an international maritime and shipping hub will suffer as a result of the country leaving the European Union.

“We lead the world in many areas of maritime business services, training of seafarers and research,” Ghani said, adding that a nexus of all types of shipping-related expertise and services in the UK, along with the continued presence of the IMO and other international bodies (Lloyd’s, the Baltic Exchange and the International Chamber of Shipping), signals her government’s commitment to fostering global cooperation.

