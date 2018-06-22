Tsipras celebrates end of 3rd bailout, debt relief measures with televised address - replete with necktie

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, complete with bright red necktie to accompany his suit, appeared at a soiree of ministers, deputies and party cadres on Friday evening to mark, as he said, the "end of the memorandum era."

In an address broadcast live by the state television network and timed to begin with the start of primetime newscasts - and minutes after a World Cup match ended - Tsipras ticked off a litany of accomplishments he said his government achieved since January 2015, when it assumed power, and since August 2015, when it agreed to a third bailout after months of shambolic negotiations with creditors.

The necktie for the once radical leftist politician was unreservedly symbolic, as he had promised to wear one only when the country was extended debt relief. Some press reports said it was a tie handed to him by the prime minister of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), Zoran Zaev, a week ago, although nothing "official" was stated.

Hours earlier finance ministers of Eurozone member-states (Eurogroup) approved a series of medium-term measures that have been up for discussion for months now.

In addressing the partisan audience, and with Cabinet ministers seen in the front-row seats, Tsipras said Greece's debt is now sustainable. He also said that Greek governments will now take decisions for the country, rather than fulfilling creditors' demand, "assuming we meet fiscal targets".

He later took off the tie, saying "the battle was won, but not the war," adding that he'll wear ties "with every victory".