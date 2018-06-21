Motor Oil announces purchase of 90% of electricity producer NRG

Greece-based Motor Oil, the biggest privately run refinery and fuel supply group in the country, on Thursday announced the purchase of a 90-percent stake in the electricity producer NRG.

The latter was part of the Chandris group.

A Motor Oil announcement said the purchase aims to boost the group's "foot print" in the domestic electricity production market.

NRG's customer base includes large business groups, SMEs and some retail clients. Turnover in 2017 reached 86 million, up from 48.5 million 2016 and 16.5 million in 2015. The company was established in 2012.