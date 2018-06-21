Moscovici: Creditors must avoid creating '4th memorandum' for Greece; repeats 'enhanced supervision' prospect

EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici reiterated this week, in an interview published by Politico, that Eurozone finance ministers should find a "new way" to ensure that thrice-bailed out Greece meets its commitments - i.e. reforms - to creditors after the current memorandum ends in August.

Moscovici, who is deemed as among the more "Greece-friendly" of European leaders, also said that it would be a mistake to consider that the situation with the Greek program is similar to other previously bailed-out Eurozone members, such as Ireland, Portugal and Cyprus.

He also said that European creditors must avoid creating a "disguised fourth memorandum".

At the same time, Moscovici said creditors must monitor significant issues linked with detailed commitments, repeating the term "enhanced supervision".