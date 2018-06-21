Readjusted objective tax criteria for property in Greece cited in Commission's positive compliance report

Readjusted objective tax criteria for real estate are on the agenda in Greece for 2019 and 2020, with the aim being a harmonization of commercial rates with the rate in which the state imposes an annual - and still highly unpopular - property tax (ENFIA).

The development was specifically listed in a compliance report published on Wednesday by the EU Commission, ahead Thursday's closely watched Eurogroup meeting, where the Greek program is expected to dominate the agenda.

At the same time, changes in the tax regime for shipping activities is foreseen.

As listed in the compliance report, the ESM program for Greece is moving in "on track", essentially the "green light" for concluding the fourth review of the ongoing bailout and disbursing the remaining low-interest loans still pending the third - and last - memorandum program.