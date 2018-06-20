Commission: 88 'prior actions' fulfilled by Greek side; 'green light' for 4th review

Wednesday, 20 June 2018 20:28
UPD:20:28
REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
The European Commission on Wednesday announced that the Greek government has fulfilled all 88 "prior actions" needed for concluding the fourth review of the ongoing bailout program, a day before a crucial Eurogroup meeting on Thursday, where the Greek program, in the present and after the memorandum ends in August, will dominate the agenda. 

The Commission's compliance report said conditions are in place for a successful conclusion of the support program and disbursement of the last tranche in loan money to Athens, although the level of the disbursement was not specified.

By all accounts it is expected to exceed 10 billion euros, and serve as a major portion of a "cash cushion" being accummulated by Greece for the post-memorandum period. 

