Travelbook.de releases its "Top 10" Greek beaches list for 2018

Travelbook.de praises Greece as one of the top destinations for German tourists this season, whlie at the same time listing what it calls the "Top 10" Greek beaches, with special mention of Vatoumi beach on the small islet of Antipaxos and the renowned Navagio beach on the island of Zakyntos (Zante), both in the Ionian sea.

Other destinations on the site's "Top 10" Greek beaches includes Koukounaries, Skiathos isle; Porto Katsiki, Lefkada isle; Limanaki Agios Pavlos, on Rhodes; Apella, on Karpathos; Kavourotripes, in northern Halkidiki prefecture; Anthony Quinn beach, again on Rhodes, and where scenes from the "Guns of Navarone" were shot; Paleokastritsa, on the Ionian island of Corfu, and finally, the lagoon of Balou, on Crete.