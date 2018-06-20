HB on Eurogroup: Greek FinMin may be disappointed

Handelsblatt's report this week on Thursday's Eurogroup - where the post-bailout future of the Greek program dominates the agenda - refers to "incessant bargaining", but also offers a more unimpressive forecast for what Greek FinMin Euclid Tsakalotos is expected to receive from his Eurozone counterparts.

According to the Dusseldorf financial newspaper, it's primary German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz that is "opposed to excessively wide-ranging concessions (to Athens)".

According to the paper, discussions now focus on an extension of maturities for loans extended to Greece in the second memorandum, and for up to 15 years. "However, Germany is putting on the brakes, and it's not alone in the Eurogroup, European diplomats say," HB writes.