Indian president Kovind in Athens: Target for 2019 is one billion USD in bilateral trade

Wednesday, 20 June 2018 00:00
UPD:02:57

Πρώτη στάση «Αθήνα» στην παρθενική ευρωπαϊκή περιοδεία του προέδρου της Ινδίας, Ram Nath Kovind. Ακόμη και μ’ αυτήν την επιλογή επιβεβαιώνεται το επίπεδο των παραδοσιακώς φιλικών διμερών σχέσεων. Η εκατέρωθεν βούληση για διεύρυνση της οικονομικής και εμβάθυνση της πολιτικής συνεργασίας σε διεθνή θέματα αποτυπώθηκε στις δηλώσεις τόσο του Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας, Προκόπη Παυλόπουλου, όσο και του Ινδού ομολόγου του, κατά τη συνάντησή τους στο Προεδρικό Μέγαρο.  
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind expressed an optimistic view that bilateral trade between his country and Greece can exceed one billion USD in 2019, speaking at a business forum in Athens amid his official visit to the country.

The business forum was organized by the embassy of India in Greece and the Enterprise Greece agency.

Executives from 34 Greek companies and representatives of 100 local business groups attended the forum, along with roughly 50 representatives from Indian companies, which were accompanying Kovind on his visit.

According to Enterprise Greece,  more than 200 meetings between Greek and Indian company officials took place, with a wide array of sectors represented.

According to the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Greek exports to Indian in 2016 reached 62.5 million euros in value, primarily cotton, marbles and granite as well as aluminum products. Conversely, imports of Indian goods reached 298 million euros in value, primarily machinery, seafood, vehicles, organic chemicals and seeds.

