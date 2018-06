By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

Greece-based Navios Maritime Containers is reportedly "setting sail" for a listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange, while at the same time eyeing the purchase of another nine container ships - an outlay valued at 380 million USD.

Navios Maritime Containers is the seventh shipping company within the Navios group, headed by Angeliki Frangou.

The former was established in 2017 and is concentrates exclusive on the containership sector.